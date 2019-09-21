Comparison of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

Both Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) are each other’s competitor in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 133 0.89 N/A 10.75 11.60 Fuling Global Inc. 2 0.30 N/A 0.63 3.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mohawk Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. Fuling Global Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mohawk Industries Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Fuling Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Mohawk Industries Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fuling Global Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fuling Global Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Mohawk Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fuling Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fuling Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s upside potential is 23.19% at a $152 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of Fuling Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Fuling Global Inc. -5.05% -0.48% -11.54% -44.95% -40% -46.23%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Fuling Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Fuling Global Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.