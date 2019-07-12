Comparison of MOGU Inc. (MOGU) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 MarineMax Inc. 18 0.32 N/A 1.68 9.73

Table 1 highlights MOGU Inc. and MarineMax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MOGU Inc. and MarineMax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MOGU Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, MarineMax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. MOGU Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MarineMax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MOGU Inc. and MarineMax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MOGU Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.34% and an $4.2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, MarineMax Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 77.51%. Based on the results given earlier, MarineMax Inc. is looking more favorable than MOGU Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MOGU Inc. and MarineMax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 87.5%. 15.63% are MOGU Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -17.85% -39.27% -64.2% 0% 0% -71.69% MarineMax Inc. -0.97% -16.23% -9.86% -33.12% -31.12% -10.65%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. has weaker performance than MOGU Inc.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors MOGU Inc.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.