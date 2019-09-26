Comparison of Mogo Inc. (MOGO) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.75 N/A 1.06 5.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mogo Inc. and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mogo Inc. and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mogo Inc. and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.01%. Competitively, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has 17.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26%

For the past year Mogo Inc. has stronger performance than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation beats Mogo Inc.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.