Comparison of Moelis & Company (MC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Moelis & Company. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Moelis & Company is currently more expensive than OFS Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and OFS Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 31.70% for Moelis & Company with consensus target price of $43.5. On the other hand, OFS Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 6.38% and its consensus target price is $12. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Moelis & Company is looking more favorable than OFS Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and OFS Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 24.08%. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Moelis & Company was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats OFS Capital Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.