Comparison of Moelis & Company (MC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

As Asset Management businesses, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.16 N/A 2.29 15.91 Central Securities Corp. 30 40.31 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moelis & Company and Central Securities Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Central Securities Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 32.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 11.87%. Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Central Securities Corp.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.