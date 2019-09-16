Comparison of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 53.49 N/A -1.39 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.40 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 132.29%. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 974.38%. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Moderna Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 18% respectively. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.