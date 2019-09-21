Comparison of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.14 N/A -1.39 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 13.53 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 121.36%. Competitively the average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $20, which is potential 166.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was less bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.