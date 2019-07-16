Comparison of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 37.93 N/A -1.22 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 33.43 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moderna Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moderna Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival BioTime Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 184.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 40.6%. 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.