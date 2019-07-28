Comparison of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 38.06 N/A -1.22 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 573.48 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc. has a 183.29% upside potential and an average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Moderna Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.