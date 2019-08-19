Comparison of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 25.02% respectively. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.