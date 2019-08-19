Comparison of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 25.02% respectively. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
