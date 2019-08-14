Comparison of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.
