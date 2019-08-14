Comparison of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.