Comparison of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

As Application Software companies, Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.43 N/A -0.95 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.85 N/A 0.48 67.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Model N Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Model N Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Synaptics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Model N Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential downside is -11.46%. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a -3.12% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Synaptics Incorporated seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats Model N Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.