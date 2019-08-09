Comparison of Model N Inc. (MODN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 18 7.02 N/A -0.95 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.35 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 highlights Model N Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Model N Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -9.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Model N Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 11.32%. About 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Model N Inc. has stronger performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.