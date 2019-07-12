Comparison of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 17 4.49 N/A -0.95 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.63 N/A 1.78 4.77

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.53 shows that Model N Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immersion Corporation has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.63% for Model N Inc. with average target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.5% and 80.3% respectively. Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, 0.8% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Immersion Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.