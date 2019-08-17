Comparison of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

This is a contrast between Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.95 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.83 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Model N Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Model N Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Model N Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Digital Turbine Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Model N Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Model N Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Model N Inc.’s downside potential is -8.26% at a $24 consensus target price. Digital Turbine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.13 consensus target price and a -36.66% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Model N Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.