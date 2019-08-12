Comparison of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

As Application Software businesses, Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 18 6.01 N/A -0.95 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.89 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Model N Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Model N Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Model N Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a -7.59% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $69, which is potential 28.30% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Model N Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 92%. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.