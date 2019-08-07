Comparison of MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

As Application Software businesses, MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.82 N/A -0.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.46 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 19.40% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats MobileIron Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.