Comparison of MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.74 N/A -0.42 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.79 N/A 4.66 16.29

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

MobileIron Inc.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ePlus inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

MobileIron Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MobileIron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc.’s upside potential is 15.94% at a $8 consensus price target.

The shares of both MobileIron Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 93.1% respectively. 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was more bullish than ePlus inc.

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.