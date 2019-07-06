Comparison of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13740.29 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.25 N/A 0.81 17.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.55%. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.