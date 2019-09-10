Comparison of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 3091.04 N/A -0.12 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.88 N/A 4.76 7.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mmtec Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mmtec Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.