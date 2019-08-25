Comparison of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2949.06 N/A -0.12 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.23 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mmtec Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.