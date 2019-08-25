Comparison of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2949.06
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.23
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mmtec Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
