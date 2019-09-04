Comparison of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Both Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.81 N/A -0.22 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 7.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Mitek Systems Inc. and Telaria Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Telaria Inc. has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. Its rival Telaria Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and Telaria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.83, while its potential upside is 37.48%. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential downside is -9.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Telaria Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 94.4% respectively. Mitek Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Telaria Inc. has 196.7% stronger performance.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.