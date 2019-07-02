Comparison of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.17 N/A -0.22 0.00 RealPage Inc. 58 6.21 N/A 0.37 161.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mitek Systems Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mitek Systems Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. has a beta of -0.32 and its 132.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and RealPage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Mitek Systems Inc. has a 40.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.83. RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 consensus target price and a 14.69% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87% of RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.3% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance while RealPage Inc. has 24.61% stronger performance.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.