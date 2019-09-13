Comparison of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.14 N/A -0.22 0.00 Adobe Inc. 281 13.38 N/A 5.42 55.15

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mitek Systems Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. Its rival Adobe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mitek Systems Inc. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

Mitek Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 38.58% at a $13.83 average price target. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc.’s average price target is $310.71, while its potential upside is 11.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mitek Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and Adobe Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 89.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Adobe Inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.