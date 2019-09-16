Comparison of Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.91 N/A -1.50 0.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 264 3.82 N/A 9.67 30.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mitcham Industries Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Mitcham Industries Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Mitcham Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s average target price is $296.5, while its potential downside is -5.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mitcham Industries Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 85.9%. 8.44% are Mitcham Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.