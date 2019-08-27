Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.10 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 93.14%. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 average target price and a 171.47% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.1%. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.