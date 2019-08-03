Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.