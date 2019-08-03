Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
