Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.09 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 370.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.