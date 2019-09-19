Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 141.53 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 193.56% and an $27.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 34.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.