Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 45.50 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 193.56%. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 83.13% and its consensus target price is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.