Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 103.20%. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 223.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.