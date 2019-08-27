Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 309.16 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.21% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.