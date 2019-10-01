Comparison of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38,248,048.57% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 170.86% and an $27.33 average price target. Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 161.55% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.