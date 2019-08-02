Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 79 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -17.08% at a $81.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 201.52%. Based on the results given earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.