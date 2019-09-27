Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 88 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.10 34.00M -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,102,485.53% -52.1% -47.4% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,189,089.23% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -0.60% at a $84.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, which is potential 180.47% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.