Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

We are comparing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 73 807.48 N/A -3.83 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -24.38% at a $79.67 consensus target price. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 132.40%. The data provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.