Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -2.42% downside potential and an average price target of $81.33. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,961.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.