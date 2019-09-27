Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 88 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,195,080.29% -52.1% -47.4% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 165,671,186.29% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $84.75. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 42.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.4% respectively. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.