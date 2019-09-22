Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 695.42 N/A -3.83 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.24 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -9.25% downside potential and an average price target of $84.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.