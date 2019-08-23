Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 624.72 N/A -3.83 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.11% and an $81.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.