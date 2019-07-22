Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 76 812.46 N/A -3.83 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Curis Inc. on the other hand, has 2.11 beta which makes it 111.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$81.33 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -23.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.2% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.