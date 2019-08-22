Comparison of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 639.53 N/A -3.83 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.12 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $81.33, while its potential downside is -5.35%. Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 47.37% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Chimerix Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.