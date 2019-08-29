Comparison of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 95.42 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 198.51% and an $20 average price target. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 139.27% and its average price target is $29. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.