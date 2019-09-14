Comparison of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 51.91 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 139.38%. Based on the data given earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

