Comparison of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 267.50 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 194.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.