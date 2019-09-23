Comparison of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 131.75%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 268.42% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Minerva Neurosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.