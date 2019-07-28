Comparison of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We will be comparing the differences between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 208.64% at a $20 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 85% respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.