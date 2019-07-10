Comparison of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.47 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 191.55% upside potential. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 104.92% and its average price target is $7.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.