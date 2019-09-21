Comparison of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.38 N/A 0.28 7.72 Unisys Corporation 10 0.14 N/A 0.15 80.45

Demonstrates MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Unisys Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Unisys Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is presently more affordable than Unisys Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Unisys Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unisys Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Unisys Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. 55.8% are MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Unisys Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd has -4.82% weaker performance while Unisys Corporation has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats Unisys Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.