Comparison of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.40 N/A 0.28 7.72 Gartner Inc. 152 3.04 N/A 1.72 81.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Gartner Inc. Gartner Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is presently more affordable than Gartner Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Gartner Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gartner Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Gartner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Gartner Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Gartner Inc.’s potential upside is 17.13% and its average price target is $151.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Gartner Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Gartner Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend while Gartner Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.